Brief cool down on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- For thirteen consecutive days afternoon high temperatures at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport have topped out at or above 96°. That streak ends this week.

TODAY.

Cloud cover will steadily build throughout the day setting us up for a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Thanks to the added cloud cover and scattered showers and storms that are in the forecast, temperatures will range from the low to middle 90’s. A few showers will linger towards sunset but after that I expect a mostly dry night with temperatures falling into the low 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Under a partly cloudy sky high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 80’s for the first time since July 6. Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast as rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves in on a convener belt. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail overnight as temperatures fall into the low 70’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances remain pretty high on Thursday before the shower coverage ill taper off as we head into the weekend. With less rain expected, temperatures this weekend will climb back into the middle 90’s.

