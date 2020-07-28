Former Sheriff’s Deputy arrested in sexual exploitation case

Listen to the content of this post:

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a retired Dooly County Sheriff’s Deputy on sexual exploitation of children charges.

68-year-old Fredrick “Rick” Culpepper was arrested in Cordele, by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation reveals on July 9, the GBI obtained information containing allegations of sexual exploitation of children occurring in Dooly County. The GBI Regional Office in Perry, then initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

According to GBI agents, Culpepper traveled from Dooly County to Cordele today, with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old female to engage in sexual activity. As a result, he’s charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, 1 count of Child Molestation, 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, 1 count of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors, and 1 count of Trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.

Culpepper is being held at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

This GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the GBI at 478-987-4545.