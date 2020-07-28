Georgia Power offering payment plan for past due balances

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you fell behind on power bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Public Service Commission says you have options for help.
Power companies are now allowed to disconnect services for non-payment, but customers can call their power or gas company to enroll in a repayment plan.
Georgia Power is also offering a payment plan for past-due balances.
Customers who enroll can repay over a six-month period between October 2020 and March 2021.
Customers who are considered low-income can also find help through the Salvation Army.
“So if you’re a low-income individual, and folks know whether they meet those requirements or not, then you can get up to $500 from the Salvation Army to apply against your power bill,” Tim Echols with the Georgia Public Service Commission said. “That’s not a loan. You don’t have to pay it back. It’s just a gracious gift from the Salvation Army and those who were given it.”
Georgia Power says no late fees will be added as long as customers keep current with their payment plans.
To sign up for the repayment plan, call Georgia Power at 888-660-5890 or log on to www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan.