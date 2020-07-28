Goodwill’s Job Connection Career Centers: Helping Georgians re-enter workforce

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Enhanced unemployment benefits from the CARES Act are ending and forcing many to look for work.
Goodwill’s Job Connection Career Centers extended its hours for those who need help finding a job.
The organization is also offering virtual services if you feel uncomfortable going into their locations.
The centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The services are also available online.
Leah Pontani, the Vice President of Career Development at Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA, urges you not to wait too long to start your job search.
“We are anticipating that next week, once people start to realize that those $600 payments are now being processed, that the number of individuals searching for jobs will increase drastically,” Pontani said.
According to Goodwill, last year more than 17,000 people in Goodwill’s service area benefited from Job Connections services. There are four locations in Middle Georgia: Warner Robins, Macon, Dublin, and Milledgeville.
