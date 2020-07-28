Tech Report: Google work from home

Listen to the content of this post:

Russian cyberattack

A gang of Russian hackers may be behind the cyberattack that disabled Garmin’s fitness-tracking services for several days.

The attackers reportedly crippled the smartwatch maker’s Garmin connect service last week with malicious software.

Hackers have sought as much as $10 million to release affected data in other ransomware attacks, though companies can get around such an attack if they’ve backed up the files, according to the outlet.

Google work from home

Google will let employees work from home for at least another year.

Staff at the search giant — who were first sent home in March due to the coronavirus pandemic — are not expected to return in a large capacity until at least July 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Taylor Swift’s latest album Folklore is breaking the internet.

Since dropping last Thursday at midnight, Folklore was streamed 80.6 million times on Spotify.

Folklore is also the most-streamed pop album on apple music in 24 hours with 35.5 million streams, Apple said.

O magazine goes completely digital

Oprah Winfrey is ending print copies of O magazine and will go completely digital.

She will also host a new talk show on Apple TV this week called The Oprah Conversation.