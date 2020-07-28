Healy Pointe Country Club hosts blood drive

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon County Club in partnership with American Red Cross, is helping to stop the blood shortage facing the nation due to COVID-19.
Healy Pointe Country Club hosted a blood drive for members and employees as part of a national blood drive campaign.
The campaign was put on by the ClubCorp network of country clubs. The network has hosted nearly 100 blood drives at its clubs across the nation since March.
According to Healy Pointe Membership Relations Coordinator, Kristen Williams, says about 50 people showed up.
“It is going to help those in this area. So in the immediate Middle Georgia area, this blood is being distributed to whoever needs it at a hospital. Navicent, Coliseum, whenever it’s needed at that’s where it’s going, right here staying in the community,” said Williams.
According to ClubCorp, it has donated enough blood this year to save nearly 7,000 lives.