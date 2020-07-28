Macon resident files lawsuit to protect Confederate statues

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon resident has filed a lawsuit against Macon Mayor Robert Reichert and five Bibb County commissioners.
Martin Bell and the James Longstreet chapter of the Military Order of the Stars & Bars Georgia Society Inc. have partnered in the filing of a lawsuit to protect the Confederate statues on Poplar Street and Cotton Avenue.
On July 21, Bibb County commissioners approved a resolution to move two Confederate statues from downtown Macon to Rose Hill Cemetary.
The project passed in a 5-4 vote.
The five commissioners who stood in favor of the proposal include Virgil Watkins Jr., Al Tillman, Larry Schlesinger, Elaine Lucas, and Bert Bivins III. These commissioners are also included in the formal complaint.
Martin Bell and the Military Order have held memorials at the statues annually since 2016. The city has asked the group to pay $677 each year to host their event.
The group is upset that Mayor Robert Reichert allowed members of the Black Lives Matter movement to place installations around the monuments.
Bell’s attorney — Walker Chandler — says that Bell paid $498 to repair lighting for one of the monuments in April 2018. Bell claims the City of Macon installed the lights, but has allowed them to be disconnected.
Martin Bell said, “The lawsuit speaks for itself.” He also says he plans to pursue more legal action against the city.
Bell claims he will file another legal document to add to his current lawsuit.
The city is aware of the lawsuit but has not made a formal statement about the matter.
No court dates have been set.