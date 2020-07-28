Meth trafficking fugitive caught in Dooly County sentenced to 19 years

Listen to the content of this post:

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fugitive wanted in Florida, was sentenced to 235 months in prison today, after he was caught by Georgia State Patrol with nearly three kilos of meth on I-75.

29-year-old Jeremy Taylor, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Taylor was pulled over by a GSP trooper in February of 2019, in Vienna. Taylor gave GSP troopers a false ID at first, but later gave them his real name. It was then discovered Taylor had warrants out for his arrest for trafficking meth from Panama City, Florida, and a failure to appear on aggravated assault from Bonifay, Florida.

During a search of his vehicle, troopers confiscated three shoe boxes containing three bags of methamphetamine or a total of 2,435.85 grams.