Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 20-24

Restaurant Report Card: July 20-24
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 20 and Friday, July 24, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Duke’s Spot
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Library Cafe
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Subway
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University- Cafe Diem
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Catering
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Scoops on Cherry Street LLC
567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2020
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Wing Hut
2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Crave Scratch Kitchen
347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Dodge County:
I Heart Tacos
309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2020
Dairy Queen Brazier
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Hancock County:
Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Houston County:
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84 (improved score from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2020
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
John’s Mexican Restaurant
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 66 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2020
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Lamar County:
Cubanos
207 MAIN ST MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Laurens County:
McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2020
Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Taco Bell
2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Peach County:
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
Putnam County:
Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2020
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2020
Wheeler County:
Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020
