Macon man wanted for robbing woman at Rocky Creek store

Willie Fred Holmes, 47, wanted as a suspect in Robbery by Force and Battery incident.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a man wanted for Robbery by Force and Battery in a May 1, 2020 incident. Authorities say the incident happened at 6 p.m.

Investigators say a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Quick Serve on Rocky Creek Road when she was attacked from behind. The woman fell to the ground and the man stole her purse.

Investigators identified the robbery suspect as 47-year-old Willie Fred Holmes, of Macon.

Holmes stands 5’9 and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Holmes, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.