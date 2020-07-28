UPDATE (Tuesday, July 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 175,052 (+4,209) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 530 2855.45 16 58
Atkinson 273 3277.31 2 35
Bacon 394 3454.93 5 32
Baker 53 1700.9 3 13
Baldwin 863 1942.47 37 88
Banks 213 1065.96 3 31
Barrow 979 1133.32 32 152
Bartow 1410 1272.9 55 196
Ben Hill 314 1886.45 1 28
Berrien 236 1224.32 0 11
Bibb 2798 1838.97 56 479
Bleckley 117 911.36 3 10
Brantley 214 1114.47 4 12
Brooks 337 2142.81 13 37
Bryan 484 1236.68 6 47
Bulloch 977 1229.44 11 74
Burke 370 1656.07 7 45
Butts 428 1700.17 36 35
Calhoun 182 2881.11 6 39
Camden 541 1003.26 4 17
Candler 191 1762.48 1 8
Carroll 1619 1347.83 42 122
Catoosa 470 683.43 8 31
Charlton 296 2233.79 3 15
Chatham 4505 1541.88 55 411
Chattahoochee 518 4819.05 1 9
Chattooga 156 629.9 2 5
Cherokee 2579 967.31 52 271
Clarke 1507 1161.2 15 108
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 4151 1361.71 94 426
Clinch 161 2418.87 4 15
Cobb 10453 1322.18 292 1229
Coffee 1236 2871.61 23 171
Colquitt 1430 3150.27 21 103
Columbia 1615 1018.09 18 113
Cook 347 1990.02 5 38
Coweta 1233 811.18 17 84
Crawford 82 670.59 0 10
Crisp 348 1561.31 14 52
Dade 100 618.74 1 6
Dawson 244 903 3 35
Decatur 541 2055.31 8 48
DeKalb 11494 1449.15 208 1388
Dodge 205 1005.64 2 17
Dooly 234 1746.27 14 46
Dougherty 2493 2772.93 166 523
Douglas 2117 1393.63 46 274
Early 334 3291.94 31 30
Echols 218 5492.57 0 7
Effingham 556 868.4 1 36
Elbert 299 1578.25 1 14
Emanuel 365 1610.48 5 24
Evans 192 1796.58 1 9
Fannin 243 923.25 2 24
Fayette 855 727.39 23 58
Floyd 1103 1103.93 15 70
Forsyth 1691 669.68 17 177
Franklin 331 1418.83 3 27
Fulton 16482 1499.48 373 1659
Gilmer 459 1460.99 3 45
Glascock 20 661.16 0 2
Glynn 2183 2536.99 23 148
Gordon 891 1534.91 23 59
Grady 366 1491.44 4 59
Greene 217 1159.37 11 24
Gwinnett 15915 1638.79 217 1830
Habersham 961 2098.25 48 143
Hall 5017 2431.32 71 638
Hancock 272 3319.91 34 41
Haralson 176 572.88 6 19
Harris 580 1670.89 14 63
Hart 219 838.86 0 33
Heard 120 970.09 3 9
Henry 2696 1123.96 39 145
Houston 1533 976.19 42 204
Irwin 134 1420.54 1 20
Jackson 819 1096.39 13 84
Jasper 118 831.04 1 10
Jeff Davis 332 2191.71 5 15
Jefferson 389 2540.33 5 47
Jenkins 213 2483.68 19 39
Johnson 213 2204.74 6 39
Jones 232 811.44 1 18
Lamar 208 1075.1 8 21
Lanier 204 1970.82 4 13
Laurens 630 1332.04 2 51
Lee 488 1628.24 22 81
Liberty 524 846.47 2 44
Lincoln 112 1378.46 3 17
Long 102 512.18 1 3
Lowndes 2687 2279.48 27 132
Lumpkin 247 730.73 6 48
Macon 165 1270.4 10 37
Madison 283 937.8 4 32
Marion 126 1519.35 4 15
McDuffie 251 1162.2 9 40
McIntosh 134 919.89 2 12
Meriwether 332 1579.45 5 44
Miller 118 2047.19 0 5
Mitchell 563 2552.59 41 119
Monroe 385 1388.54 23 46
Montgomery 114 1235.91 0 14
Morgan 175 914.41 0 11
Murray 489 1214.57 2 29
Muscogee 3976 2074.88 76 415
Newton 1423 1266.53 25 163
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15014 0 75 354
Oconee 360 862.54 15 39
Oglethorpe 170 1115.49 7 27
Paulding 1267 734.31 18 119
Peach 273 997.26 12 52
Pickens 243 724.72 5 25
Pierce 367 1877.72 5 39
Pike 177 938.49 3 16
Polk 547 1257.99 5 24
Pulaski 77 706.88 3 8
Putnam 330 1507.88 17 36
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 164 965.5 3 27
Randolph 237 3509.03 26 40
Richmond 3073 1519.48 75 343
Rockdale 1027 1081.51 12 157
Schley 46 872.04 1 7
Screven 157 1129.5 9 24
Seminole 107 1314.5 2 12
Spalding 791 1144.55 38 104
Stephens 495 1880.13 8 55
Stewart 240 3915.81 5 48
Sumter 703 2391.24 55 165
Talbot 123 1997.4 3 19
Taliaferro 7 428.92 0 1
Tattnall 358 1408.84 1 22
Taylor 62 779.09 2 13
Telfair 236 1508.57 5 18
Terrell 280 3306.96 29 64
Thomas 879 1978.35 38 117
Tift 1180 2890.03 34 159
Toombs 548 2030.91 7 38
Towns 105 872.53 1 16
Treutlen 77 1127.54 2 10
Troup 2109 2995.14 53 233
Turner 212 2625.06 18 36
Twiggs 74 915.16 3 18
Union 180 710.48 6 36
Unknown 2334 0 7 73
Upson 452 1720.14 45 51
Walker 490 703.92 14 23
Walton 802 837.04 32 90
Ware 1044 2911.89 20 104
Warren 46 882.92 0 16
Washington 365 1797.85 1 24
Wayne 535 1784.88 2 40
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 82 1036.79 1 3
White 268 843.88 5 48
Whitfield 2812 2686.49 24 128
Wilcox 153 1740.61 18 25
Wilkes 167 1667.67 3 21
Wilkinson 159 1782.71 10 33
Worth 400 1985.9 23 68
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,704,053 (1,487,326 reported molecular tests; 216,727 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 175,052* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,563 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
