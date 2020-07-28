|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wesleyan College student expelled after being accused of making racist social media posts will now be allowed to return to campus.
Wesleyan College issued a statement on June 4 saying it had expelled a student for posting racist content to her social media.
The student filed an appeal, and the college board ruled in the student’s favor this month, overturning the expulsion effective immediately.
The college claims it overturned the student’s expulsion after receiving new information showing that the student did not make the post in early June.
Wesleyan College President Vivia Fowler issued a statement saying, “Today, we retract and repudiate the statement that this student posted the racist content that appeared on social media in early June. Going forward, we will ensure that the student transitions seamlessly back into the academic year with a feeling of purpose and well-being on campus.”
The college claims it has recently created a cabinet-level position for a Chief Diversity Officer, who will also serve as Assistant Dean for Equity and Inclusion. The college says this position will help fight racism on campus and allow for diverse voices to be heard.
“There is no place for racism at Wesleyan College,” Fowler continued. “And we take seriously our responsibility to combat that scourge across all aspects of our institution. We pledge to do better.”
Wesleyan students will return for in-person instruction on August 17.