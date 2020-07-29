Woman shot and killed at a convenience store in Macon

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting in Macon that killed a woman.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the M&M grocery store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue in Macon just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say someone shot 28 year old Nadia Andrews. She died at the hospital just before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are collecting evidence and attempting to speak with possible witnesses to find out what led to the shooting.

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

 

Amanda Corna
