4 Wilcox County football players, 1 coach test positive for COVID-19

ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four Wilcox County football players and one coach have tested positive for COVID-19.
All appear to have mild symptoms, according to a school district news release Wednesday night.
The release said 33 players and 13 staff members, including all football coaches and one softball coach, are now in quarantine.
“Therefore, we are suspending middle school, JV and varsity football and JV and varsity softball until August 12, 2020,” the release said. “We will try to reschedule softball games for later in the season.”
The high school’s athletic director notified school and district administration Tuesday that a football player had tested positive for COVID-19. Administration then contacted Dr. Thomas Craft with the South Central Health District to review the agreed upon reporting protocol.
Coaches worked with the player to recall a list of others in close proximity to the COVID-19 positive player.
“Over the course of today, most exposed football players and coaches were notified,” the release said. “Some chose to get tested at a rapid testing site.”
“The support we have from the South Central Health District and our local health department staff has been tremendous,” Superintendent Julie Childers said. “Please know that we are monitoring this COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak closely. We want to keep you and your loved ones healthy and well during these uncertain times.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 154 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wilcox County in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.
