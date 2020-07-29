ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.

The Georgia Tech football schedule the ACC released includes home games versus Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Pittsburg; away games include competitions against Boston College, Florida State, University of Miami, NC State, and Syracuse. There’s also room for one non-conference game, which is TBA.