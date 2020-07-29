Community Foundation launches fund to help remove Confederate statues

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation launched its Harmony Enabled by Appropriate Location (HEAL) fund to help remove two Confederate statues in downtown Macon.
The initiative comes after Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved a $5 million project that includes the removal of the statues from their current location to Whittle Park at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Community Foundation President Kathryn Dennis says the organization raised more than $140,000 to assist with the county project.
She says the county’s three-part plan helps unite residents to solve similar issues.
“They are going to be in a safer place at Whittle Park and that’s great,” Dennis said. “Moving these monuments is going to make our downtown what it really is — a welcoming place for all. As long as those two monuments are there, it is not welcoming.”
Donate to the Harmony Enabled by Appropriate Location fund
Dennis says those residents looking to make a donation, visit their cfcga.org.