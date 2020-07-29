Deputies: Man hospitalized after Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said the shooting happened near the shopping center in the 1400 block of Pio Nono Avenue around 5:45.

Witnesses told deputies a fight broke out between “several individuals” in the parking lot of Little Caesars, located at 1477 Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies say 29-year-old Kenneth Bernard Campbell left the parking lot and drove down Montpelier Avenue before returning to the area.

Witnesses told deputies Campbell was shot while driving on Montpelier Avenue near the Little Caesars and a Chevron gas station.

Campbell lost control of his vehicle and drove over a water main before coming to a complete stop.

Campbell was unresponsive when deputies arrived. Deputies performed C.P.R. until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took Campbell to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

“Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the release said.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help with the investigation.

