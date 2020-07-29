Food bank helps feed veterans

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Carl Vinson Medial VA Center helps veterans struggling during the covid pandemic.
The center’s Department of Veteran Affairs, partnered up with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to provide veterans with a week’s worth of food.
Keith Griffin, Chief of Voluntary Services, says Wednesday’s distribution fed over 200 veterans and the center hopes to do it again.
“When our veterans are in need we just try to support them in any way that we can and so when ever we can provide a necessity of this nature is truly a win win for our veteran,” said Griffin.
This was the medical center’s first grab and go food distribution.