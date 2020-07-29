Community Church of God holds groceries, masks giveaway

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the pandemic causing layoffs across Middle Georgia, Community Church of God provided a grocery and mask giveaway for residents Wednesday.
The congregation served more than 400 families with boxes of food. The boxes included eggs, meat, milk, cereal, and other items.
“There is such a big need to see how the lines wrapped all the way around Bloomfield Road,” said Pastor Jason McClendon. “It’s just so many people that are hurting you know. With the $600 of unemployment being out you just don’t understand how this is really being a blessing and benefit to people.”
McClendon says they plan to hold more free events for those in need.