Macon-Bibb Probate Court reschedules appointments for weapons carry license

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to staffing shortages in the Macon-Bibb Probate Court is rescheduling appointments for Weapons Carry License application appointments and fingerprinting. This comes after the court being exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a Macon-Bibb news release, the court is calling and emailing new license and renewal applicants. This applies to all appointments through August 10.

The news release states that:

Licenses that have expired since March 13 have 120 days from the date of expiration on the license to renew, and they remain valid licenses during these 120 days. That means if a license is set to expire during the next few weeks, it will remain valid for 120 days following the expiration.

The Court will continue processing petitions and pleadings and perform essential functions. Any emergency hearings are being conducted via video conference. Marriage License appointments are being held by appointment only. All court filings and correspondence are being accepted by mail or by placing the original in the dropbox for the Probate Court outside of Room 207 in the Courthouse. Clerks can be reached via email or by leaving a voicemail, which is checked regularly.

Calls received before 4:00 p.m. will be returned the same day.