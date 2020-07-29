Bibb Sheriff’s investigators: Bank robber on the loose

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a bank robbery that happened at MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union in Mercer University Drive on Wednesday.

Deputies say at 9:20 a.m., they responded to a call about a robbery by intimidation at MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union.

Authorities say a man in a surgical mask with blue latex gloves and dark clothes passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. He later fled on foot.

