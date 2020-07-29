Parolee caught with stolen gun sentenced

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A parolee caught with a stolen firearm was sentenced to federal prison this morning.

39-year-old LeKanderick Pitts will spend over eight years in prison including three years probation after pleading guilty to one count possession of a stolen firearm.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office executed a parole search in September of 2018, at the motel room where Pitts was staying. During the search, deputies found baggies of cocaine, 14 rounds of ammunition and a stolen Hi-Point, Model C9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Pitts admitted he had the stolen firearm.

The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative by the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.