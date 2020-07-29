United Way launches ‘Tree of Thanks’ for hospital workers

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia launched its “Tree of Thanks” initiative. The program allows the community to honor hospital employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

George McCanless — the president & CEO of United Way — says the community can visit an online portal to write a message to hospital employees. United Way will collect the submissions through August 17.

“Almost everyone I talk to now has a story about a friend or family member impacted by COVID-19,” said McCanless. “And those who have been affected have the utmost appreciation and gratitude for the incredible job our health care professionals are doing. These notes are just one way that we as a community can express our heartfelt thanks for their dedication, commitment and courage.”



Once submitted, organizers will print the letters onto thank you cards and attach them to trees found in local hospitals.

