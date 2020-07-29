UPDATE: Man dies following Macon shooting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.
That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said the shooting happened near the shopping center in the 1400 block of Pio Nono Avenue around 5:45.
Witnesses told deputies a fight broke out between “several individuals” in the parking lot of Little Caesars, located at 1477 Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies say 29-year-old Kenneth Bernard Campbell left the parking lot and drove down Montpelier Avenue before returning to the area.
Witnesses told deputies Campbell was shot while driving on Montpelier Avenue near the Little Caesars and a Chevron gas station.
Campbell lost control of his vehicle and drove over a water main before coming to a complete stop.
Campbell was unresponsive when deputies arrived. Deputies performed C.P.R. until paramedics arrived.
An ambulance took Campbell to the hospital, where he later died.
“Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the release said.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help with the investigation.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.