UPDATE (Wednesday, July 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 178,323 (+3,271) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 536 2887.78 16 58
Atkinson 274 3289.32 2 36
Bacon 396 3472.47 6 33
Baker 53 1700.9 3 13
Baldwin 884 1989.74 38 92
Banks 223 1116 3 34
Barrow 1004 1162.27 32 152
Bartow 1440 1299.98 55 200
Ben Hill 319 1916.49 2 28
Berrien 244 1265.82 0 11
Bibb 2894 1902.07 58 496
Bleckley 118 919.15 3 11
Brantley 217 1130.09 4 12
Brooks 346 2200.04 14 38
Bryan 497 1269.9 6 47
Bulloch 1002 1260.9 11 75
Burke 372 1665.03 7 48
Butts 432 1716.06 36 35
Calhoun 183 2896.94 6 40
Camden 568 1053.33 4 18
Candler 197 1817.85 3 8
Carroll 1653 1376.14 42 123
Catoosa 491 713.96 9 35
Charlton 296 2233.79 3 15
Chatham 4590 1570.97 57 424
Chattahoochee 552 5135.36 1 10
Chattooga 158 637.97 2 5
Cherokee 2623 983.81 53 280
Clarke 1557 1199.73 16 108
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 4248 1393.53 95 440
Clinch 166 2493.99 4 15
Cobb 10653 1347.48 297 1257
Coffee 1245 2892.52 23 173
Colquitt 1437 3165.69 21 104
Columbia 1689 1064.74 19 114
Cook 367 2104.72 6 39
Coweta 1258 827.63 18 85
Crawford 86 703.3 0 10
Crisp 350 1570.28 14 52
Dade 102 631.11 1 6
Dawson 256 947.41 3 38
Decatur 564 2142.69 8 50
DeKalb 11679 1472.48 213 1425
Dodge 178 873.19 2 15
Dooly 236 1761.19 14 46
Dougherty 2523 2806.3 167 523
Douglas 2158 1420.62 46 279
Early 335 3301.79 31 30
Echols 220 5542.96 0 7
Effingham 571 891.83 1 36
Elbert 306 1615.2 1 15
Emanuel 374 1650.19 6 26
Evans 193 1805.93 1 9
Fannin 252 957.45 2 27
Fayette 873 742.7 24 59
Floyd 1138 1138.96 15 71
Forsyth 1730 685.13 18 180
Franklin 339 1453.13 4 28
Fulton 16867 1534.51 381 1681
Gilmer 463 1473.72 3 45
Glascock 19 628.1 0 2
Glynn 2209 2567.2 25 152
Gordon 923 1590.04 23 62
Grady 375 1528.12 4 58
Greene 222 1186.09 11 24
Gwinnett 16255 1673.8 223 1886
Habersham 983 2146.29 48 148
Hall 5165 2503.04 72 650
Hancock 275 3356.52 34 41
Haralson 179 582.64 6 19
Harris 591 1702.58 15 63
Hart 230 880.99 1 34
Heard 125 1010.51 3 9
Henry 2751 1146.89 39 145
Houston 1572 1001.03 42 209
Irwin 141 1494.75 1 21
Jackson 849 1136.55 13 84
Jasper 116 816.96 1 11
Jeff Davis 330 2178.51 5 15
Jefferson 394 2572.98 5 47
Jenkins 217 2530.32 19 41
Johnson 213 2204.74 7 40
Jones 235 821.94 1 19
Lamar 212 1095.78 8 21
Lanier 206 1990.15 4 13
Laurens 637 1346.84 3 54
Lee 490 1634.91 22 83
Liberty 548 885.24 2 48
Lincoln 115 1415.38 4 17
Long 105 527.24 1 4
Lowndes 2744 2327.83 27 132
Lumpkin 259 766.23 6 49
Macon 166 1278.1 10 37
Madison 294 974.25 4 32
Marion 128 1543.47 4 15
McDuffie 261 1208.5 9 40
McIntosh 135 926.75 2 12
Meriwether 338 1607.99 5 46
Miller 120 2081.89 0 5
Mitchell 572 2593.4 41 119
Monroe 399 1439.03 23 49
Montgomery 115 1246.75 0 14
Morgan 177 924.86 0 11
Murray 495 1229.48 2 29
Muscogee 4044 2110.36 80 435
Newton 1455 1295.01 29 171
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14776 0 76 371
Oconee 359 860.15 15 39
Oglethorpe 175 1148.29 7 27
Paulding 1306 756.92 18 119
Peach 280 1022.83 12 55
Pickens 252 751.57 5 26
Pierce 364 1862.37 5 40
Pike 178 943.8 3 17
Polk 584 1343.08 6 26
Pulaski 78 716.06 3 9
Putnam 343 1567.28 17 37
Quitman 27 1176.98 1 5
Rabun 172 1012.6 3 28
Randolph 241 3568.26 26 41
Richmond 3200 1582.28 77 351
Rockdale 1057 1113.1 14 157
Schley 46 872.04 1 7
Screven 161 1158.27 9 24
Seminole 115 1412.78 2 13
Spalding 802 1160.47 38 105
Stephens 506 1921.91 10 57
Stewart 244 3981.07 5 48
Sumter 708 2408.25 56 165
Talbot 123 1997.4 3 19
Taliaferro 7 428.92 0 1
Tattnall 365 1436.39 1 22
Taylor 65 816.79 2 14
Telfair 238 1521.35 6 18
Terrell 285 3366.01 29 64
Thomas 902 2030.11 39 117
Tift 1189 2912.07 34 161
Toombs 558 2067.97 7 41
Towns 107 889.15 1 16
Treutlen 78 1142.19 3 10
Troup 2130 3024.97 53 238
Turner 214 2649.83 18 36
Twiggs 76 939.9 3 19
Union 184 726.27 6 38
Unknown 2429 0 6 88
Upson 457 1739.16 45 53
Walker 504 724.03 14 25
Walton 840 876.7 32 93
Ware 1038 2895.16 24 107
Warren 46 882.92 0 16
Washington 376 1852.03 1 25
Wayne 541 1804.9 4 41
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 82 1036.79 1 3
White 278 875.37 5 48
Whitfield 2881 2752.41 24 132
Wilcox 154 1751.99 18 28
Wilkes 168 1677.65 3 21
Wilkinson 162 1816.35 10 34
Worth 408 2025.62 23 70
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,730,007 (1,512,464 reported molecular tests; 217,543 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 178,323* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,642 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

