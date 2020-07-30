GA National Guard partners with Community Food Bank to serve residents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the COVID-19 pandemic stays steady, the demand for food continues to rise.

This week, the Georgia National Guard and the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank served hundreds of people in surrounding counties.

Organizers assigned soldiers to distribution centers in March. Since then, they have continued serving residents.

Staff Sgt. Vanessa Williams says they aim to feed more families in need.

“It shows that we can be very diverse and be able to switch roles by giving to the communities and being able to help during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said.

Distribution locations

For a list of food bank distribution locations, visit their Facebook page.

