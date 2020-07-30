Georgia ranks number 1 in film production by Business Facilities Magazine

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After Georgia-lensed productions received nearly 50 total 2020 Emmy Award nominations, Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia ranks the number one film production by Business Facilities Magazine.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, Georgia was set to have a record-breaking year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Kemp said:

“Thank you to Business Facilities Magazine for featuring Georgia in their 2020 Rankings Report. Our production numbers show Georgia was on pace for another record year for film before COVID-19, and they confirm that Georgia continues to lead the way in film production. The film industry has had a significant impact in communities across the Peach State, and this top-ranking puts a spotlight on the hardworking Georgians who are the real faces of this great industry.”

The news release says 234 film and television productions that filmed in Georgia during fiscal year 2020 spent $2.2 billion.