Macon-Bibb residents plead for the killing to stop

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After a recent homicide in Macon, residents and businesses are pleading for the killing to stop.
“It scares off clients. People don’t want to come where its crime or they feel unsafe,” said Wade White owner of Razorline Barbershop.
White says his shop has been on Pio Nono Avenue for the last 5 years, and he would like to stay, but only if his clients are safe.
Bibb County investigators are still piecing together evidence to make an arrest in connection to Wednesday night’s shooting where 29-year-old Kenneth Campbell was killed.
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says there have been several homicides in the 2700 block of Montpelier Avenue and the surrounding area.
According to Jones, Bibb County is up to 35 homicides this year. He says the issue is not poverty, it’s people getting angry and having conflict.
“It doesn’t look good for 2020, we are on a pace to break a record.They are calling Macon little Chicago,” said Jones.
Jones says this week’s shootings involved black people killing other black people. He says this outcome doesn’t do anything except destroy families.
“The morgue is running out of space at the medical center,” explained Jones.
Jones and White agreed, for gun violence to stop, people must spread the message: stop the killing.