DNR K-9 helps locate missing 79-yr-old man in wooded area

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 79-year-old man is safe and back at work — thanks to the hard work of Monroe County EMS and the Department of Natural Resources.
Yesterday, Monroe County EMS received a call about a man who went missing after chasing cows into the woods.
Monroe County along with DNR located the man by using DNR K-9 Rio.
Rio found the man within a matter of minutes. Corporal Keith Page with the Department of Natural Resources explained how Rio got the job done.
“So what Rio is trained to do is track not only human scent, but also disturbed vegetation,” Page said. “So, in this scenario, the individual walked through the woods maybe three-quarters of a mile into a wooded area.”
Nonetheless, Page says tracking the man was not hard for Rio. When Rio found the man, he experienced heat exhaustion but was happy to receive help.
Update
The 79-yr-old man was back at work and feeling ok, but didn’t really want to comment on yesterday’s events.