GDOT roundabout project to make south Macon intersection safer

Chip Matthews
South Macon roundabout
GDOT looks to add a roundabout at the intersection of Houston Ave., Houston Rd., Broadway, and Pio Nono Ave.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After heavy research, engineers say a roundabout can solve the traffic problems in south Macon.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, roundabouts improve safety and reduce the crashes at intersections.

Now GDOT wants to put a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Houston Ave., Houston Rd., Broadway, and Pio Nono Ave.

The intersection where the roads meet gets close to 40,000 cars daily, according to GDOT.

From 2013 to 2017, there were 173 crashes at the intersection. GDOT District 3 Communication Officer Penny Brooks shared what engineers believe is the problem.

“People are probably going to fast through the intersection, it means their not paying as much attention as they need to at that intersection and traffic is backing up at the intersection as well. A roundabout takes care of all of those things,” Brooks said.

GDOT says a traffic engineer study shows that a multi-lane roundabout would reduce injury and fatality crashes by 71 percent. This project is still in the pre-construction phase.

