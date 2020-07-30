Temperatures back on the rise as rain hangs around tomorrow

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures are on the climb as we head into a weekend with isolated rain chances.

TONIGHT.

A few showers will linger through the early overnight as a partly cloudy sky is in store. Overnight low temperatures will be warm in the middle 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected for the final day of the work week. Coverage will increase during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low and middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. If you have any Friday evening plans make sure to keep the umbrella handy as a few showers will continue past sunset.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Showers will be hard to come by this weekend. Isolated coverage of rain this weekend is in the cards as temps climb into the middle 90’s. Heat index values will again be pushing the triple digits. Our rain chances will depend on the track that Tropical Storm Isaías takes as it approaches the U.S. Make sure to stay with the 41 NBC AccuWeather forecast team for updates.

