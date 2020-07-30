Three plead guilty to drug trafficking methamphetamine

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three defendants, involved in a methamphetamine drug trafficking operation pleaded guilty to federal criminal drug charges Thursday.

39-year-old Jose E. Ordez Avalos, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. Avalos faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $10,000,000 fine and five years supervised release.

43-year-old Alex Raymond pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and three years supervised release.

40-year-old Albruce Green, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. Green also faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and three years supervised release.

Sentencing dates have not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted surveillance on the drug trafficking operation in August 2018. On August 19, 2018, a Butts County deputy stopped Raymond’s vehicle for following too closely and weaving. The deputy’s canine alerted on the passenger side door of Raymond’s vehicle. During a legal search of the vehicle, 1990.8 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine was found inside a Michelob Ultra beer box. The meth was provided by Avalos to Raymond for transport to Green in Macon.