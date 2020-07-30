UPDATE (Thursday, July 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
6136
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 182,286 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 544 2930.88 16 58
Atkinson 276 3313.33 2 36
Bacon 399 3498.77 6 33
Baker 55 1765.08 3 13
Baldwin 913 2055.01 38 94
Banks 228 1141.03 3 35
Barrow 1030 1192.36 32 155
Bartow 1495 1349.63 55 200
Ben Hill 327 1964.55 3 30
Berrien 252 1307.33 0 11
Bibb 2997 1969.77 58 521
Bleckley 123 958.09 3 12
Brantley 218 1135.3 4 13
Brooks 355 2257.26 15 40
Bryan 518 1323.56 6 48
Bulloch 1032 1298.65 11 76
Burke 380 1700.83 7 48
Butts 444 1763.72 36 38
Calhoun 185 2928.61 6 40
Camden 591 1095.99 4 18
Candler 205 1891.67 4 9
Carroll 1675 1394.45 43 123
Catoosa 513 745.95 9 37
Charlton 349 2633.76 3 15
Chatham 4707 1611.02 66 434
Chattahoochee 578 5377.24 1 10
Chattooga 166 670.27 2 5
Cherokee 2687 1007.81 53 285
Clarke 1591 1225.93 16 108
Clay 70 2451.84 2 6
Clayton 4339 1423.38 95 456
Clinch 168 2524.04 4 15
Cobb 10920 1381.25 297 1269
Coffee 1281 2976.16 24 180
Colquitt 1445 3183.31 21 104
Columbia 1739 1096.25 19 117
Cook 381 2185.01 6 39
Coweta 1275 838.81 18 87
Crawford 87 711.48 0 10
Crisp 356 1597.2 14 54
Dade 105 649.67 1 6
Dawson 265 980.72 3 38
Decatur 588 2233.87 8 51
DeKalb 11916 1502.36 213 1454
Dodge 183 897.72 2 12
Dooly 238 1776.12 14 46
Dougherty 2554 2840.78 167 528
Douglas 2203 1450.24 47 284
Early 339 3341.22 31 30
Echols 221 5568.15 1 8
Effingham 587 916.82 1 36
Elbert 314 1657.43 1 15
Emanuel 387 1707.55 7 27
Evans 195 1824.65 1 9
Fannin 259 984.04 2 28
Fayette 898 763.97 24 61
Floyd 1168 1168.98 15 78
Forsyth 1796 711.27 19 185
Franklin 346 1483.13 4 28
Fulton 17286 1572.63 383 1707
Gilmer 470 1496.01 3 45
Glascock 21 694.21 0 2
Glynn 2236 2598.58 26 157
Gordon 958 1650.33 23 63
Grady 387 1577.02 4 59
Greene 225 1202.12 11 25
Gwinnett 16711 1720.75 228 1918
Habersham 1002 2187.77 47 148
Hall 5272 2554.89 72 657
Hancock 280 3417.55 34 41
Haralson 184 598.92 6 19
Harris 599 1725.63 15 64
Hart 241 923.12 1 36
Heard 127 1026.68 3 9
Henry 2841 1184.41 39 146
Houston 1627 1036.05 44 212
Irwin 150 1590.16 1 21
Jackson 884 1183.4 13 88
Jasper 120 845.13 1 11
Jeff Davis 338 2231.32 5 16
Jefferson 400 2612.16 5 48
Jenkins 223 2600.28 20 42
Johnson 216 2235.79 8 41
Jones 242 846.42 2 21
Lamar 217 1121.62 9 24
Lanier 207 1999.81 4 13
Laurens 669 1414.5 3 56
Lee 496 1654.93 22 83
Liberty 562 907.86 2 48
Lincoln 117 1440 4 18
Long 111 557.37 1 4
Lowndes 2825 2396.55 26 133
Lumpkin 275 813.56 6 49
Macon 170 1308.9 10 38
Madison 304 1007.39 4 34
Marion 131 1579.65 4 15
McDuffie 272 1259.43 9 41
McIntosh 141 967.94 2 12
Meriwether 344 1636.54 5 46
Miller 124 2151.28 0 5
Mitchell 594 2693.14 41 120
Monroe 404 1457.06 23 51
Montgomery 117 1268.43 0 14
Morgan 183 956.21 0 11
Murray 507 1259.28 2 30
Muscogee 4137 2158.89 80 444
Newton 1503 1337.74 29 174
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14741 0 75 379
Oconee 368 881.71 15 39
Oglethorpe 177 1161.42 7 27
Paulding 1343 778.36 18 119
Peach 294 1073.97 11 58
Pickens 266 793.32 5 26
Pierce 370 1893.07 6 41
Pike 180 954.4 3 17
Polk 614 1412.08 6 29
Pulaski 78 716.06 2 9
Putnam 355 1622.12 17 38
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 5
Rabun 176 1036.15 3 30
Randolph 246 3642.29 26 41
Richmond 3334 1648.54 77 361
Rockdale 1090 1147.85 15 160
Schley 47 891 1 7
Screven 165 1187.05 9 26
Seminole 129 1584.77 2 14
Spalding 823 1190.86 38 110
Stephens 528 2005.47 10 59
Stewart 245 3997.39 5 48
Sumter 713 2425.25 56 167
Talbot 123 1997.4 3 19
Taliaferro 9 551.47 0 1
Tattnall 378 1487.54 1 23
Taylor 68 854.49 2 14
Telfair 236 1508.57 6 18
Terrell 288 3401.44 29 64
Thomas 912 2052.62 39 121
Tift 1208 2958.61 34 162
Toombs 571 2116.15 6 44
Towns 107 889.15 1 16
Treutlen 82 1200.76 3 10
Troup 2140 3039.17 54 238
Turner 216 2674.59 18 37
Twiggs 87 1075.93 3 22
Union 197 777.58 6 38
Unknown 2279 0 7 89
Upson 460 1750.58 45 53
Walker 521 748.46 14 26
Walton 880 918.45 32 96
Ware 1046 2917.47 23 106
Warren 50 959.69 0 16
Washington 387 1906.22 1 25
Wayne 552 1841.6 4 41
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 84 1062.08 1 3
White 285 897.41 5 49
Whitfield 2961 2828.84 24 135
Wilcox 155 1763.37 18 29
Wilkes 169 1687.64 3 21
Wilkinson 167 1872.41 10 34
Worth 415 2060.37 23 71
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,761,256 (1,541,389 reported molecular tests; 219,867 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 182,286* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,671 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

