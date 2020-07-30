Veterans football suspends practice until August 11

|
Listen to the content of this post:
High school football programs affected by positive COVID-19 tests.
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans’ football stands as the latest program impacted by coronavirus.
Milan Turner — the head football coach and athletic director — confirmed the suspension of the football practice until August 11. The reason — a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
Coach Turner did not disclose whether the positive case was a player or coaching staff member.
On Wednesday, the GHSA reported 655 positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes and coaches since June 8. This is more than double the 300 cases reported two weeks ago.
Also, Wilcox County sent out a press release Wednesday announcing its suspension of middle school, junior varsity and varsity football, and junior varsity and varsity softball. This is because four football players and one coach have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first slate of high school football games is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 4.