Authorities arrest Macon suspect for throwing woman down, stealing purse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Macon man suspected of knocking a woman to the ground and taking her purse at a gas station.

Authorities identified the man as 47-year-old Willie Fred Holmes.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Holmes around 8:45 a.m. Thursday at the Terminal Station on Cherry Street.

Deputies wanted Holmes for a robbery and battery incident that happened at the Quick Serve on Rocky Creek Road. In the incident, Holmes threw a woman to the ground and stole her purse.

Authorities say an off duty deputy was working at the Terminal Station when they spotted Holmes. The deputy called an on-duty unit to assist in taking Holmes into custody and then marshals arrived.

Authorities arrested Holmes without incident.

Deputies took Holmes to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Robbery by Force and Battery.

Authorities have set no bond for Holmes.

If you have any additional information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.