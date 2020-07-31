Griffith Family Foundation kicks off Black Philanthropy Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Griffith Family Foundation announced plans for Black Philanthropy Month during a news conference Friday.

During the news conference, the Central Georgia Empowerment Fund Leadership Team shared information about public and virtual celebrations happening throughout August.

Attendees also got the chance to engage in a drum circle on the front lawn of the Tubman Museum to usher in the events.

“Everyone is welcome to participate in this collective effort to support Central Georgia’s black communities,” said Darius Maynard, spokesperson of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. “The empowerment fund will also unite and inspire African Americans’ involvement in philanthropy.”

This year’s theme — “To Give is to Heal.”

To learn more about Black Philanthropy Month, click here.

