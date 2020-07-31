Body found in river at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A dive team recovered a body from the Ocmulgee River at Amerson River Park Friday.

According to Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the person went under the water and never resurfaced.

Lt. Defoe says the victim was a 26-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.

