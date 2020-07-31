Gov. Kemp extends Public Health State of Emergency, COVID-19 safety measures

Tucker Sargent
Georgia Coronavirus COVID-19
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp Friday signed two executive orders extending the state’s Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.

“The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” Governor Kemp said in a news release. “As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders. When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward.”

Kemp said government plays “an important role” in fighting the pandemic but that “the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat the virus.”

Executive Order 07.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on September 10.  The Public Health State of Emergency “allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity,” according to the release.

Executive Order 07.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions.

It now runs through 11:50 p.m. on August 15.

You can read the orders in their entirety here.

