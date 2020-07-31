Macon man faces murder charge after Little Caesars shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the murder of Kenneth Bernard Campbell.
Authorities identified the man as 20-year-old Jaqualin Kendrae Fryer. Deputies say Fryer turned himself over to investigators at around 10 a.m. Friday.
Investigators took Fryer to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex where he faces a murder charge.
Authorities have set no bond for Fryer.
This investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are pending further investigation.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.