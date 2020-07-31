Navicent Health joins others with food giveaway in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As many organizations have stepped up to help meet the needs of food during the COVID-19 pandemic, Navicent Health has joined the battle to provide fresh produce and meats for the community.

The Medical Center Navicent Health, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and Changers Church Macon held a mobile food pantry.

Healthcare workers provided food items to more than 1,000 people through the parking lot of the Family Health Center.

“Navicent Health works with community partners to address the factors that impact the health of individuals and families, including food insecurity,” said Kerisia Wasztyl, manager of Healthy Communities, Navicent Health. “Many people have been adversely affected by COVID-19 through lost work and lost wages. This is an opportunity for our teammates to show they are aware of and address the needs of our patients and community. By joining with our partners, our hope is to be able to address nonclinical healthcare needs.”

The event happened from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m on Friday. The pantry offered healthy food options to those in need.