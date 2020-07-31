Tech Report: Google versus Capitol Hill

|
Data breaches grow
Data breaches have grown in intensity and frequency in recent months as cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus confusion.
Large-scale data breaches increased 273% in the first quarter, compared to the same time last year, according to a new study from cloud computing company Iomart.
More and more business — from online banking to e-commerce — is being conducted online, giving hackers more opportunities.
Google vs. Capitol Hill
Google CEO Sundar Pichai came under fire from lawmakers on Capitol Hill during a highly-publicized hearing for the company’s decision to pull out of bids for lucrative government contracts following employee backlash – while still carrying on some operations in China.
Google is not, he said, working with the Chinese military. It does not offer a lot of features, like search and maps, in the country either.
Big tech may have a big impact
Four big tech names — worth nearly $5 trillion — all report earnings today, and that could create “crazy” market volatility if one or more disappoint.
Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook are all scheduled to report in the 4 p.m. hour.
That could have a big impact on how stocks close out the week.
PayPal profit jump
PayPal reported an 86% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the e-commerce payments processor benefited from the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PayPal’s CEO predicted there is no going back from e-commerce.