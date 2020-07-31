UPDATE (Friday, July 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 186,352 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 555 2990.14 16 61
Atkinson 283 3397.36 2 37
Bacon 404 3542.62 6 33
Baker 55 1765.08 3 13
Baldwin 917 2064.01 38 97
Banks 235 1176.06 3 38
Barrow 1061 1228.25 32 159
Bartow 1545 1394.77 55 203
Ben Hill 335 2012.62 3 31
Berrien 256 1328.08 0 12
Bibb 3052 2005.92 59 540
Bleckley 127 989.25 3 12
Brantley 219 1140.51 4 13
Brooks 364 2314.49 15 41
Bryan 530 1354.22 7 49
Bulloch 1055 1327.6 11 77
Burke 390 1745.59 7 51
Butts 460 1827.28 37 40
Calhoun 189 2991.93 6 41
Camden 607 1125.66 4 18
Candler 211 1947.03 4 9
Carroll 1687 1404.44 46 123
Catoosa 527 766.31 9 37
Charlton 348 2626.22 3 16
Chatham 4808 1645.58 67 444
Chattahoochee 594 5526.1 1 10
Chattooga 175 706.61 2 5
Cherokee 2743 1028.82 54 290
Clarke 1665 1282.95 17 115
Clay 72 2521.89 2 6
Clayton 4413 1447.65 97 464
Clinch 169 2539.06 4 15
Cobb 11206 1417.43 297 1292
Coffee 1299 3017.98 24 182
Colquitt 1454 3203.14 21 104
Columbia 1793 1130.3 19 118
Cook 394 2259.56 6 41
Coweta 1296 852.63 19 92
Crawford 88 719.66 0 10
Crisp 358 1606.17 14 54
Dade 107 662.05 1 6
Dawson 290 1073.24 3 42
Decatur 604 2294.66 8 53
DeKalb 12127 1528.96 222 1487
Dodge 186 912.44 2 13
Dooly 239 1783.58 14 46
Dougherty 2571 2859.69 168 535
Douglas 2245 1477.89 48 288
Early 342 3370.79 31 30
Echols 220 5542.96 1 8
Effingham 614 958.99 1 39
Elbert 318 1678.54 1 16
Emanuel 391 1725.2 7 27
Evans 202 1890.15 1 10
Fannin 266 1010.64 2 28
Fayette 918 780.98 24 62
Floyd 1206 1207.01 15 79
Forsyth 1858 735.82 19 185
Franklin 350 1500.28 4 28
Fulton 17646 1605.38 389 1733
Gilmer 484 1540.57 3 46
Glascock 21 694.21 0 2
Glynn 2250 2614.85 28 157
Gordon 985 1696.84 23 64
Grady 394 1605.54 4 60
Greene 236 1260.89 11 25
Gwinnett 17130 1763.9 238 1964
Habersham 1011 2207.42 48 148
Hall 5372 2603.36 77 667
Hancock 280 3417.55 34 43
Haralson 189 615.19 6 19
Harris 607 1748.67 15 68
Hart 255 976.75 1 38
Heard 128 1034.76 3 9
Henry 2895 1206.92 40 146
Houston 1714 1091.45 46 229
Irwin 152 1611.36 1 21
Jackson 912 1220.88 13 91
Jasper 121 852.17 1 11
Jeff Davis 349 2303.93 6 18
Jefferson 417 2723.18 5 51
Jenkins 225 2623.6 22 42
Johnson 215 2225.44 9 40
Jones 253 884.89 3 25
Lamar 219 1131.96 9 27
Lanier 212 2048.11 4 14
Laurens 706 1492.73 4 56
Lee 501 1671.62 22 83
Liberty 575 928.86 2 49
Lincoln 124 1526.15 4 18
Long 114 572.43 1 4
Lowndes 2894 2455.08 31 134
Lumpkin 291 860.9 6 50
Macon 171 1316.6 10 38
Madison 321 1063.72 4 36
Marion 136 1639.94 4 15
McDuffie 280 1296.48 9 45
McIntosh 145 995.4 2 12
Meriwether 347 1650.81 5 46
Miller 125 2168.63 0 6
Mitchell 604 2738.48 41 122
Monroe 408 1471.49 23 51
Montgomery 124 1344.32 0 14
Morgan 191 998.01 0 11
Murray 520 1291.57 2 30
Muscogee 4201 2192.29 81 458
Newton 1533 1364.44 32 179
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15010 0 78 381
Oconee 378 905.67 15 40
Oglethorpe 181 1187.66 7 27
Paulding 1370 794.01 19 120
Peach 308 1125.11 12 60
Pickens 274 817.18 5 27
Pierce 373 1908.42 6 41
Pike 186 986.21 4 17
Polk 637 1464.97 6 31
Pulaski 81 743.6 2 10
Putnam 364 1663.24 17 40
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 186 1095.02 3 30
Randolph 257 3805.15 26 41
Richmond 3482 1721.72 79 368
Rockdale 1122 1181.55 15 164
Schley 49 928.91 1 7
Screven 167 1201.44 9 26
Seminole 135 1658.48 2 14
Spalding 837 1211.11 38 112
Stephens 542 2058.64 10 62
Stewart 245 3997.39 5 48
Sumter 717 2438.86 56 170
Talbot 122 1981.16 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 394 1550.51 1 25
Taylor 69 867.05 2 14
Telfair 251 1604.45 6 21
Terrell 289 3413.25 30 64
Thomas 943 2122.39 39 123
Tift 1220 2988 34 165
Toombs 592 2193.97 6 46
Towns 107 889.15 1 16
Treutlen 89 1303.27 3 10
Troup 2158 3064.73 58 240
Turner 222 2748.89 18 37
Twiggs 93 1150.14 3 22
Union 197 777.58 6 38
Unknown 2311 0 6 83
Upson 471 1792.44 45 53
Walker 539 774.31 14 27
Walton 900 939.32 34 102
Ware 1055 2942.57 23 106
Warren 53 1017.27 0 18
Washington 400 1970.25 2 26
Wayne 559 1864.95 4 42
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 84 1062.08 1 3
White 292 919.45 5 51
Whitfield 3061 2924.37 25 141
Wilcox 161 1831.63 18 30
Wilkes 176 1757.54 3 21
Wilkinson 172 1928.47 10 35
Worth 418 2075.27 23 71
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,796,900 (1,574,687 reported molecular tests; 222,213 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 186,352* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,752 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

