Warner Robins City Hall closing until Monday, August 10

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
11
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins City Hall is closed, effective immediately, due to COVID-19 exposure.

That’s according to a city news release, which says City Hall will reopen on Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m.

If you have concerns about being directly exposed while conducting business at City Hall, the Economic Development Building or the City Annex during the weeks of July 20 and July 27, you should call the Department of Public Health at (478) 218-2000.

The release says the City of Warner Robins Mayor and Council meeting will be held virtually and will be simultaneously broadcasted on the City of Warner Robins’ Facebook page. (Not Cox channel 14).

Click here for more information, including specific department contact information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMacon man faces murder charge after Little Caesars shooting
Next articleGriffith Family Foundation kicks off Black Philanthropy Month
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!