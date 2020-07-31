Warner Robins City Hall closing until Monday, August 10

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins City Hall is closed, effective immediately, due to COVID-19 exposure.
That’s according to a city news release, which says City Hall will reopen on Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m.
If you have concerns about being directly exposed while conducting business at City Hall, the Economic Development Building or the City Annex during the weeks of July 20 and July 27, you should call the Department of Public Health at (478) 218-2000.
The release says the City of Warner Robins Mayor and Council meeting will be held virtually and will be simultaneously broadcasted on the City of Warner Robins’ Facebook page. (Not Cox channel 14).
Click here for more information, including specific department contact information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.