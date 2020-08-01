UPDATE (Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 8/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 190,012 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 1.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 586 3157.16 16 62
Atkinson 289 3469.39 2 38
Bacon 410 3595.23 6 34
Baker 58 1861.36 3 13
Baldwin 943 2122.54 38 97
Banks 241 1206.09 3 40
Barrow 1096 1268.77 32 160
Bartow 1583 1429.07 59 207
Ben Hill 343 2060.68 3 31
Berrien 259 1343.64 0 12
Bibb 3107 2042.06 61 549
Bleckley 129 1004.83 3 13
Brantley 224 1166.55 4 14
Brooks 370 2352.64 15 43
Bryan 546 1395.1 7 49
Bulloch 1093 1375.41 12 77
Burke 400 1790.35 7 53
Butts 463 1839.2 37 41
Calhoun 193 3055.25 6 41
Camden 634 1175.73 4 20
Candler 223 2057.77 4 9
Carroll 1701 1416.1 47 123
Catoosa 539 783.76 9 39
Charlton 377 2845.07 3 16
Chatham 4911 1680.84 67 453
Chattahoochee 660 6140.11 1 10
Chattooga 187 755.07 2 5
Cherokee 2791 1046.82 56 292
Clarke 1694 1305.3 17 116
Clay 76 2662 2 6
Clayton 4468 1465.7 100 480
Clinch 172 2584.13 4 15
Cobb 11436 1446.52 298 1305
Coffee 1324 3076.07 25 197
Colquitt 1473 3244.99 22 107
Columbia 1848 1164.97 19 118
Cook 397 2276.77 6 42
Coweta 1313 863.81 21 92
Crawford 90 736.02 0 10
Crisp 361 1619.63 14 54
Dade 109 674.42 1 6
Dawson 295 1091.74 3 43
Decatur 630 2393.44 8 55
DeKalb 12348 1556.82 225 1504
Dodge 188 922.25 3 13
Dooly 242 1805.97 14 47
Dougherty 2589 2879.71 168 540
Douglas 2279 1500.27 49 294
Early 346 3410.21 31 31
Echols 218 5492.57 2 7
Effingham 626 977.73 1 40
Elbert 323 1704.94 1 16
Emanuel 409 1804.62 7 27
Evans 210 1965 1 11
Fannin 270 1025.84 2 28
Fayette 949 807.36 25 63
Floyd 1243 1244.04 15 80
Forsyth 1898 751.66 19 186
Franklin 354 1517.42 4 28
Fulton 17858 1624.66 398 1754
Gilmer 491 1562.85 3 47
Glascock 22 727.27 0 2
Glynn 2281 2650.88 29 162
Gordon 1001 1724.41 23 70
Grady 400 1629.99 5 60
Greene 247 1319.66 11 26
Gwinnett 17511 1803.13 240 1990
Habersham 1026 2240.17 48 153
Hall 5482 2656.66 79 684
Hancock 281 3429.76 34 44
Haralson 191 621.7 6 19
Harris 616 1774.6 16 68
Hart 263 1007.39 2 38
Heard 129 1042.85 3 9
Henry 2954 1231.52 41 146
Houston 1746 1111.83 49 239
Irwin 153 1621.97 1 21
Jackson 936 1253.01 13 94
Jasper 123 866.26 1 11
Jeff Davis 366 2416.16 6 18
Jefferson 422 2755.83 6 51
Jenkins 230 2681.9 22 42
Johnson 221 2287.55 10 41
Jones 258 902.38 3 26
Lamar 221 1142.3 9 27
Lanier 214 2067.43 4 14
Laurens 727 1537.13 4 63
Lee 506 1688.3 22 83
Liberty 594 959.55 2 53
Lincoln 125 1538.46 4 18
Long 122 612.6 1 4
Lowndes 2931 2486.47 32 134
Lumpkin 301 890.48 6 50
Macon 174 1339.7 10 39
Madison 326 1080.29 4 38
Marion 142 1712.29 4 15
McDuffie 286 1324.26 9 47
McIntosh 147 1009.13 2 12
Meriwether 347 1650.81 5 46
Miller 130 2255.38 0 7
Mitchell 609 2761.15 41 122
Monroe 416 1500.34 23 51
Montgomery 128 1387.68 0 14
Morgan 216 1128.64 0 11
Murray 527 1308.96 2 31
Muscogee 4259 2222.56 82 462
Newton 1566 1393.81 35 188
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15178 0 81 392
Oconee 387 927.23 15 42
Oglethorpe 184 1207.35 7 27
Paulding 1401 811.98 19 121
Peach 318 1161.64 12 63
Pickens 276 823.14 5 27
Pierce 376 1923.77 6 41
Pike 187 991.52 4 17
Polk 664 1527.07 6 31
Pulaski 85 780.32 2 11
Putnam 377 1722.64 17 42
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 190 1118.57 3 31
Randolph 259 3834.76 26 41
Richmond 3588 1774.13 83 372
Rockdale 1152 1213.14 16 164
Schley 50 947.87 1 7
Screven 172 1237.41 9 26
Seminole 144 1769.04 2 14
Spalding 846 1224.14 39 114
Stephens 547 2077.64 10 63
Stewart 247 4030.02 5 50
Sumter 724 2462.67 56 170
Talbot 126 2046.12 3 19
Taliaferro 12 735.29 0 1
Tattnall 407 1601.67 1 28
Taylor 69 867.05 2 14
Telfair 251 1604.45 7 21
Terrell 291 3436.87 30 64
Thomas 982 2210.17 39 124
Tift 1241 3039.43 35 165
Toombs 622 2305.16 6 47
Towns 111 922.39 1 16
Treutlen 96 1405.77 3 14
Troup 2159 3066.15 63 240
Turner 224 2773.65 18 38
Twiggs 93 1150.14 3 22
Union 205 809.16 6 38
Unknown 2377 0 6 84
Upson 481 1830.5 46 53
Walker 548 787.24 16 27
Walton 934 974.81 34 104
Ware 1073 2992.78 23 107
Warren 55 1055.66 0 18
Washington 410 2019.51 2 26
Wayne 615 2051.78 4 43
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 84 1062.08 1 3
White 299 941.5 5 52
Whitfield 3135 2995.07 26 143
Wilcox 164 1865.76 18 32
Wilkes 176 1757.54 3 21
Wilkinson 178 1995.74 10 35
Worth 421 2090.16 23 71
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,820,959 (1,596,085 reported molecular tests; 224,874 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 190,012* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,825 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

