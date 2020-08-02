UPDATE (Sunday, August 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 8/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 193,177 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 2.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 594 3200.26 16 63
Atkinson 293 3517.41 2 38
Bacon 415 3639.07 6 34
Baker 58 1861.36 3 13
Baldwin 965 2172.05 38 98
Banks 242 1211.09 3 40
Barrow 1112 1287.29 32 160
Bartow 1607 1450.74 60 208
Ben Hill 346 2078.7 3 31
Berrien 261 1354.02 0 12
Bibb 3150 2070.33 61 548
Bleckley 132 1028.2 3 13
Brantley 224 1166.55 4 14
Brooks 371 2359 15 43
Bryan 551 1407.87 7 49
Bulloch 1101 1385.48 12 77
Burke 408 1826.16 7 53
Butts 465 1847.14 37 41
Calhoun 194 3071.08 6 41
Camden 670 1242.49 4 21
Candler 229 2113.13 4 9
Carroll 1737 1446.07 47 123
Catoosa 540 785.21 9 39
Charlton 380 2867.71 3 16
Chatham 4960 1697.61 67 455
Chattahoochee 660 6140.11 1 10
Chattooga 198 799.48 2 5
Cherokee 2853 1070.07 56 293
Clarke 1717 1323.02 17 116
Clay 80 2802.1 2 6
Clayton 4518 1482.1 101 483
Clinch 174 2614.18 4 15
Cobb 11690 1478.65 298 1308
Coffee 1341 3115.56 25 197
Colquitt 1481 3262.62 22 107
Columbia 1919 1209.73 19 118
Cook 402 2305.44 6 42
Coweta 1338 880.26 21 94
Crawford 89 727.84 0 10
Crisp 363 1628.61 14 54
Dade 110 680.61 1 6
Dawson 298 1102.85 3 43
Decatur 666 2530.2 8 55
DeKalb 12476 1572.96 225 1507
Dodge 189 927.15 3 13
Dooly 242 1805.97 14 47
Dougherty 2602 2894.17 168 541
Douglas 2317 1525.29 49 294
Early 346 3410.21 31 31
Echols 218 5492.57 2 7
Effingham 631 985.54 1 40
Elbert 323 1704.94 1 16
Emanuel 426 1879.63 7 30
Evans 220 2058.58 1 11
Fannin 281 1067.63 2 28
Fayette 970 825.22 25 63
Floyd 1266 1267.06 15 81
Forsyth 1926 762.75 20 188
Franklin 365 1564.58 4 28
Fulton 18079 1644.77 398 1758
Gilmer 512 1629.69 3 47
Glascock 22 727.27 0 2
Glynn 2311 2685.74 34 168
Gordon 1014 1746.8 23 70
Grady 407 1658.52 5 60
Greene 248 1325 11 26
Gwinnett 17781 1830.93 240 1996
Habersham 1037 2264.19 48 153
Hall 5523 2676.53 79 686
Hancock 282 3441.96 34 44
Haralson 192 624.96 6 19
Harris 620 1786.13 16 68
Hart 266 1018.88 2 38
Heard 130 1050.93 3 9
Henry 2987 1245.28 42 147
Houston 1785 1136.66 49 239
Irwin 156 1653.77 1 21
Jackson 950 1271.75 13 94
Jasper 124 873.3 1 11
Jeff Davis 394 2601 6 18
Jefferson 434 2834.19 6 51
Jenkins 230 2681.9 22 42
Johnson 227 2349.65 10 41
Jones 261 912.87 3 26
Lamar 223 1152.63 9 27
Lanier 215 2077.09 4 14
Laurens 749 1583.64 4 63
Lee 515 1718.33 22 83
Liberty 605 977.32 2 53
Lincoln 129 1587.69 4 18
Long 123 617.62 1 4
Lowndes 2971 2520.4 32 134
Lumpkin 301 890.48 6 50
Macon 175 1347.4 10 39
Madison 335 1110.12 4 39
Marion 143 1724.35 4 15
McDuffie 293 1356.67 9 47
McIntosh 150 1029.72 2 12
Meriwether 355 1688.87 5 46
Miller 130 2255.38 0 7
Mitchell 619 2806.49 41 122
Monroe 423 1525.59 23 51
Montgomery 129 1398.53 1 14
Morgan 219 1144.32 0 11
Murray 535 1328.83 2 32
Muscogee 4307 2247.61 82 462
Newton 1596 1420.51 35 188
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15621 0 82 393
Oconee 394 944.01 15 42
Oglethorpe 187 1227.03 7 27
Paulding 1430 828.78 19 121
Peach 326 1190.87 12 63
Pickens 290 864.9 5 28
Pierce 378 1934 6 41
Pike 192 1018.03 4 17
Polk 675 1552.37 9 32
Pulaski 86 789.5 2 11
Putnam 381 1740.92 17 42
Quitman 29 1264.17 1 6
Rabun 191 1124.46 3 31
Randolph 259 3834.76 26 41
Richmond 3719 1838.9 83 372
Rockdale 1169 1231.04 16 164
Schley 51 966.82 1 7
Screven 173 1244.6 9 26
Seminole 145 1781.33 2 14
Spalding 861 1245.84 39 115
Stephens 556 2111.82 10 67
Stewart 248 4046.34 5 50
Sumter 729 2479.68 56 170
Talbot 126 2046.12 3 19
Taliaferro 13 796.57 0 1
Tattnall 416 1637.09 1 28
Taylor 70 879.62 2 14
Telfair 253 1617.23 7 21
Terrell 292 3448.68 30 65
Thomas 997 2243.93 39 124
Tift 1246 3051.68 35 165
Toombs 632 2342.22 6 53
Towns 115 955.63 1 17
Treutlen 99 1449.7 3 14
Troup 2169 3080.35 63 240
Turner 225 2786.03 18 38
Twiggs 93 1150.14 3 22
Union 218 860.47 6 39
Unknown 2471 0 6 85
Upson 484 1841.91 46 53
Walker 553 794.43 16 27
Walton 955 996.72 34 105
Ware 1077 3003.93 23 107
Warren 55 1055.66 0 18
Washington 421 2073.69 2 29
Wayne 622 2075.13 4 43
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 83 1049.44 1 3
White 301 947.79 5 52
Whitfield 3204 3060.99 27 145
Wilcox 166 1888.51 18 32
Wilkes 177 1767.53 3 21
Wilkinson 182 2040.59 10 35
Worth 424 2105.05 23 71
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,851,998 (1,624,640 reported molecular tests; 227,358 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 193,177* (11.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,840 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

