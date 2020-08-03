Isaias is forecast to be a 1 for the Bahamas on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause, across the northern Caribbean into Friday and the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is dead after being shot at a house party Friday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 4300 block of Mikado Avenue at 11:45 Friday night. During the party, investigators say someone started shooting and a bullet struck 28-year-old Jarvis Knight in the head.
Knight was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he died Saturday afternoon.
Investigators are still looking for the shooter.
Crimestoppers
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
