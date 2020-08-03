Man man dies after being shot in head at house party

Amanda Corna


MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is dead after being shot at a house party Friday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 4300 block of Mikado Avenue at 11:45 Friday night. During the party, investigators say someone started shooting and a bullet struck 28-year-old Jarvis Knight in the head.

Knight was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he died Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Crimestoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

