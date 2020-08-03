Off duty officer from Dublin arrested in Macon, tased by deputies

Amanda Corna
Photo provided by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An off duty officer from Dublin was arrested in Macon Saturday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 31 year old man laid down a cell phone at the Crazy Bull Club at 473 Second Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say surveillance video shows 24 year old Gary Jones picking it up and walking off with it.

Deputies say Jones was detained by security. When the 31 year old man learned that Jones was an off duty officer, he said he would not file charges if he returned the phone. Jones denied that he took the phone and was detained by Bibb County deputies after a brief struggle.

When deputies tried taking Jones out of the club, he resisted. Deputies say they had to tased him to comply. Jones also refused to get into a patrol car and deputies had to physically put him in the car.

Jones was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Taking and Obstruction of a Peace Officer. Jones is being held on a $5,350 bond at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to cal the the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

