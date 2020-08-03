Breeze to pick up Monday with Isaías off Georgia coast

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Middle Georgia will be sandwiched between a tropical system and a stationary boundary today which will set the area up for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s. As Isaías continues its trek up the east coast, our breeze will pick up this afternoon. Easterly winds will generally gust 15-20 mph area wide. Cities closer to the coastline will see higher wind gusts.

As Isaías moves by we will be dealing with a stationary frontal boundary draped across the region. This will result in scattered afternoon showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds being the main storm threats. Rain will end tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Showers and storms will be much less scattered across the region tomorrow. High temperatures will again be in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky.

REST OF WEEK.

Rain chances will be isolated at best through the end of the week. Temperatures will hold steady each afternoon in the middle 90’s. As we head into the weekend a few more showers are possible as temperatures climb into the upper 90’s.

