BOLO: Bibb Sheriff’s investigators looking for debit card fraud suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s assistance locating and identifying three people in connection with a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Investigators say the victim noticed that they lost their wallet and thought they left it at Kroger on Presidential Avenue. The victim later discovered that the stolen debit card was used at the Triangle Liquor Store on Napier Avenue.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information on the identities or the whereabouts of these three people, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-750-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.