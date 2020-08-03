Macon-Bibb County Health Department giving away free face masks

Individuals and their families will have the opportunity to pick up free face masks

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is partnering with community sites across Macon to provide free face masks starting Tuesday, August 4th.

Individuals and their families will have the opportunity to pick up free face masks provided by the county health department at the following events:

  • 8/4 – 11:00AM to 1:00pm at Anderson’s Diner (3700 Pio Nono Avenue)
  • 8/7 – 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Third Street Park
  • 8/10 – 9:30AM to 12:00PM at Family Investment Center (905 Main Street)
  • 8/15 – 9:00AM to 12:00PM at Tubman Museum (310 Cherry Street)

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is also working with the Bibb County Sheriff Department’s Outreach Division to distribute face masks to neighborhoods in Macon:

  • 8/18 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Houston Avenue Community
  • 8/20 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Village Green Community
  • 8/25 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Kings Park Community

Remember, the CDC recommends using a face mask or homemade cloth face covering in public spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain.

Previous articleUPDATE (Monday, August 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next article‘It could be a felony’: Vandals spray-paint messages at Byron park
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.