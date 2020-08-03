Macon-Bibb County Health Department giving away free face masks

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is partnering with community sites across Macon to provide free face masks starting Tuesday, August 4th.
Individuals and their families will have the opportunity to pick up free face masks provided by the county health department at the following events:
- 8/4 – 11:00AM to 1:00pm at Anderson’s Diner (3700 Pio Nono Avenue)
- 8/7 – 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Third Street Park
- 8/10 – 9:30AM to 12:00PM at Family Investment Center (905 Main Street)
- 8/15 – 9:00AM to 12:00PM at Tubman Museum (310 Cherry Street)
The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is also working with the Bibb County Sheriff Department’s Outreach Division to distribute face masks to neighborhoods in Macon:
- 8/18 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Houston Avenue Community
- 8/20 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Village Green Community
- 8/25 – 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Kings Park Community
Remember, the CDC recommends using a face mask or homemade cloth face covering in public spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain.